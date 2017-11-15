OFF-DUTY LOOKS: W Hotels has revealed the exclusive “Off Duty” Closet, the latest project inspired by Joan Smalls, the brand’s global fashion innovator. W Hotels and creative director Sarah Easley will introduce 25 items inspired by Smalls’ lifestyle.

The Closet is available online starting Thursday until it’s sold out. The “Off Duty” Closet includes pieces from seven designers who have created signature items for the Closet’s limited release. They include a hat, shoes, jackets, shirts, jeans, jewelry and sunglasses, some of which are available in multiple colors and styles. In light of the recent disaster in Puerto Rico and in honor of Smalls’ passion for her heritage, she will dedicate all her royalties from the “Off Duty” Closet to Unidos for Puerto Rico, which will be matched by W Hotels in support of ongoing relief efforts.

“Everyone knows what I wear on the runway, in my shoots or on TV, but when I’m not in front of a camera I still curate my look — I spend so much time traveling, what I wear when I’m off duty shapes a lot of my personal style,” said Smalls.

The selection includes items from Veronica Beard, Yestadt Millinery, K/ller Collection, Kwewe, Rails, Jibs Life and Road Twenty-Two. Prices for the looks range from $78 to $1,495. The collaboration kicks off Wednesday with a display of the full closet at W New York-Times Square and will be followed by an event at W Paris Opera on Nov. 21.

For more from WWD, see:

Mixology to Open Pop-up at W New York-Times Square