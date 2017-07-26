Wallflower Jeans, the junior denim and sportswear resource, has tapped actress Auli’i Cravalho as the new face of the brand, beginning with the fall back-to-school campaign. The Hollywood newcomer, known for voicing Disney’s “Moana,” will star this fall in NBC’s “Rise,” while fronting the #FeelingIt campaign for Wallflower. Previous Wallflower girls have included Katherine McNamara, My Life as Eva, Olivia Holt, Bella Thorne and Sarah Hyland.

“I love that Wallflower caters to so many different styles and sizes. As a growing teen, there’s a sense of pride in wearing clothing that makes you feel like you, and because Wallflower is ever-expanding and staying on trend, it means they’re really growing with me,”said Cravalho, who called her first fashion shoot “a fantastic whirlwind experience.”

“I had initially heard about Wallflower through previous brand ambassadors, and it didn’t take long for me to realize how awesome the brand is. Affordable, cute, well-made clothing isn’t the easiest thing to find,” she added.

The fall collection places an emphasis on buy-now-wear-now and curating your own closet. The newest offering includes denim with adjustable hems, giving customers the ability to alternate their own lengths from fall to spring. Other key design elements include unique hem treatments, embellishments, destructed denim and velvet and plush sleeved jackets.

“These new offerings are a direct result of the brand’s commitment to listening to our customers,” says Nathan C. Mamiye, President of Wallflower Jeans. “We’re always striving to improve and will continue to evolve to provide more accessibility, more affordability and more quality. With that said, we are very excited to be working with Auli’i as her drive and strong-will is very synergistic with the brand.”

Launching with a back-to-school sweepstakes celebrating Cravalho as the new brand ambassador, #FeelingIt will encourage consumers to find their own style. Inspiration from fashion influencers on how to style key pieces will also be shared on the brand’s social platforms.

Wallflower, a division of Mamiye Brothers, is available online at wallflowerjeans.com and most department stores specialty stores including Kohl’s, Meijer, Fred Meyer, Bon-Ton, Shopko, Stage Stores, J.C. Penney and Von Maur. The brand has classic and curvy fits from size 0 to plus sizes. In addition to denim, the brand offers tops, dresses, outerwear, loungewear, sleepwear, intimate apparel and jewelry. Swimwear will be added for spring 2018.