Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of Walmart Inc., saw his total compensation rise 2 percent last year to $22.8 million, according to a regulatory filing. Most of that came from $15.7 million in stock awards, the ultimate value of which is tied to the company’s share price. He also drew a salary of $1.3 million and received incentive pay of $4.7 million.

Greg Foran, ceo of Walmart U.S., saw his pay slip 4.6 percent to $11 million.

Marc Lore, ceo of Walmart’s U.S. e-commerce business, received total compensation of $10.3 million — a big drop from the $243.9 million he reeled in during the prior year, although most of that came from his sale of Jet.com to the retail giant.

Lore is helping lead the company’s battle with online giant Amazon.

Under new rules from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company also reported that its median pay, excepting the ceo, was $19,177. That means McMillon brings in 1,118-times what the median Walmart worker does.

