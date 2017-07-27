OPEN CALL: Walpole has opened nominations for the 16th edition of its 2017 British Luxury Awards, to be held at London’s Dorchester hotel on Nov. 20. The industry event showcases British luxury brands’ craftsmanship, design and innovation with nominations open until Sept. 8.

Categories will include cultural experience, British luxury brand of the year, maker of the year, luxury with a heart, commitment to British manufacturing, excellence in exporting British luxury, digital, innovation and creativity, brands of tomorrow award for emerging talent, leader in luxury, international luxury brand of the year and lifetime achievement.

The judging panel is comprised of names including Michael Ward, Helen Brocklebank, Gillian de Bono, Hannah Rothschild and Stefan Sielaff.

Last year Ralph & Russo won for outstanding achievement, while Charlotte Tilbury scooped up brand of the year. Anya Hindmarch was awarded for digital innovation while Burberry was named champion of luxury sustainability.

Walpole is a not-for-profit organization that aims to protect and promote British luxury brands at home and abroad with members including Burberry, Alexander McQueen, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Harrods and Jimmy Choo.