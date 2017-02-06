SPRING PLANS Weekday, the Scandinavian brand owned by the H&M group, is expanding its retail footprint with store openings in Paris and London planned for spring 2017.

The London store will be located on Regent Street, which has been undergoing a transformation with major U.S.-based brands taking residence on the street, such as Stuart Weitzman, Coach, Polo Ralph Lauren and Lululemon.

In Paris, the brand will open a store on Rue Vieille du Temple, with neighbors including Isabel Marant, Manoush, Cheap Monday and Zadig & Voltaire. With a presence on the popular street, the brand aims to tap into the area’s young, bohemian crowds who are likely to respond to its socially mindful ethos.

“The U.K. and France have always been on the agenda for our European expansion, as both cities are fashion capitals. To open on Regent Street in London is a big opportunity for us, as it is one of the world’s premier shopping destinations,” said the brand’s managing director, David Thörewik. “Rue Vieille du Temple is the epitome of current and youthful fashion in Paris. We are confident that our modern and mindful approach to fashion will be a great fit for both these two new locations.”

The brand is known for its denim offer, as well as its minimal staples pieces with Scandinavian style. As well as stocking product that’s created in-house, the company works with external designers and has launched a series of collaborations, most recently with the sport’s brand Champion, which is experiencing a revival.

Communicating positive social messages through its clothing is another focus for the brand, which launched “Storemade” last year in order to offer its take on current affairs, through a series of printed T-shirts and totes created in stores.

The brand has 27 stores across Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and Belgium.