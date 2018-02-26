WEEKEND AT ASCOT: Weekend Max Mara has teamed with American artist Richard Saja for a capsule that is inspired by the historical Royal Ascot races. The embroidered pieces are available under the Trophy Day moniker.

Saja worked with classic silk and cotton toile de jouy, usually printed with typically domestic tableaux hailing from 17th-century France, with a dollop of irreverence, by colorfully embellishing details such as horses and riders. Saja is known for his meticulous embroideries of historical textiles and his works have been exhibited in New York, Paris, London, Berlin and the National Museum of Embroidery in South Korea.

The collection comprises 10 pieces ranging from a cotton piquet blouse with billowing sleeve detailing, and sleeveless, knee-length dresses, to a thigh-length overcoat in silk organdy. Colors go from light or dark blue to ivory, white and orange. Weekend Max Mara’s Pasticcino bag and a pair of slippers were also enriched by colorful embroideries.

This collection will be launched in May across Fenwick stores in the U.K. and will feature exclusive window displays in selected locations. After this launch the collection will be available in all Weekend Max Mara stores and on weekendmaxmara.com.

The label is not new to such collaborations. For example, last year it teamed with Micol Sabbadini for a capsule collection that revolved around the Milanese art photographer’s images of exotic locales.

The Weekend Max Mara brand is part of the Max Mara Group and it was first launched as a casual outdoors weekend collection in 1984. It is distributed at over 200 monobrand stores and leading department stores across the world.