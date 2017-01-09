SHOPPING, INTERRUPTED: A protest held outside Harrods this weekend, which resulted in six arrests, interrupted trading, although the store remained open.

The protest was organized by the union representing hospitality staff who work in the Harrods restaurants.

The British union, United Voices of the World, staged the protest amid an ongoing dispute over tips at the store’s various restaurants.

The union, which represents hospitality workers, complained that Harrods holds 75 percent of tips left by diners, which should be left to wait staff. It did not involve any of the retail workers.

The protest, on Saturday afternoon, made it difficult for consumers to enter the store, as roads were blocked in the Knightsbridge area as a result. The Harrods sale, which began on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, is still going on, and it’s one of the busiest times of the year at the store.

London’s Metropolitan police confirmed that during the protest, a smoke bomb was let off and a total of six people were arrested, including an 18-year-old man who was taken into custody for discharging a flare, and a 51-year-old woman charged with obstructing police and for criminal damage.

The retailer did not return a request for comment.