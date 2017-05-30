The Oculus at the World Trade Center contains the Westfield World Trade mall.

Shutterstock / Sittipong Sirimaskasem



Westfield World Trade Center has teamed with Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff’s Tribeca Enterprises to bring a new outdoor film series to downtown New York.

Tribeca Drive-In: Dinner and a Movie on Oculus Plaza” will sponsor free public screening of films throughout the summer on the first Friday and Saturday evenings of each month, kicking off with “Rent” on June 2. The outdoor seating on Oculus Plaza will be supplemented by a reserved-access section, where viewers can order dinner from Eataly at Westfield World Trade Center, as well as beer and wine from Beer Table and Pure Liquid.

The full lineup of films:

“Rent,” June 2
“Annie,” June 3
“Serendipity,” July 7
“Night at the Museum,” July 8
“West Side Story,” Aug. 4
“Ghostbusters,” Aug. 5
“Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” Sept. 1
“Enchanted,” Sept. 2
“Annie Hall,” Oct. 6
“Spider-Man,” Oct. 7

No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover UsageMandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock (5695260e) Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones Ghostbusters - 2016

A scene from “Ghostbusters,” which will play on Aug. 5.  Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

