WeWork is dressing up.

Today, the company unveiled a partnership with J. Crew, which aims to highlight the diversity of the WeWork community. Eleven members — three women and eight men — will be featured in the J. Crew catalogue modeling pieces from the brand.

The collaboration, which encompasses panel discussions and J. Crew pop-ups in certain WeWork locations, kicks off today in San Francisco with a talk between Cynthia Nimmo of Women’s Funding Network and Michelle Dalzon of Black-Owned Market. WeWork is also working with LinkedIn on a series of entrepreneurship panels in New York, Atlanta and Philadelphia; a portion of proceeds from all the events will benefit local nonprofits.

“This is an opportunity to showcase the vibrancy of our community on a national level. This partnership celebrates J. Crew’s authentic approach to fashion, our WeWork members and the inspiring ideas they are bringing into the world,” said Jen Skyler, chief communications officer of WeWork. “WeWork and J. Crew are both New York-born companies with a global presence.…We are excited that this partnership gives WeWork members a unique platform to spotlight their ideas and connect with one another in a meaningful way.”