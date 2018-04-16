MOCKING LABELS: In a collaboration between fashion retailer River Island, influencer marketing firm Whalar and antibullying charity Ditch the Label, a social media campaign that “mocks outdated and irrelevant labels given to people based on their gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity or religion” has reached more than 6.4 million people, generated more than 345,000 likes and triggered more than 5,000 comments.

The campaign involved 80 Whalar “creators with influence” to customize T-shirts with the phrase “100%____” on it and to write “a chosen positive, tongue-in-cheek label,” Whalar said in a statement, adding that the labels created included “100% Creative” and “100% Me” as well as “100% Feminist” and “100% Free.”

The ongoing campaign is raising money for the charity. With every T-shirt sale, River Island is donating 3 pounds to the Ditch the Label charity. “In addition to this, for every share on Instagram with the hashtag £labelsareforclothes and @riverisland, River Island donated a further [1 pound] to Ditch the Label,” the company said.

Influencers who participated included @y.asmeena, @okdeon @iconaccidental and Jiawa Liu of @beigerenegade, among many others.

