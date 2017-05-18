PIRATE TALK: What Goes Around Comes Around, the luxury and vintage retailer that has six outposts in the U.S., has gotten in on the “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” action. The movie opens May 26.

The retailer is offering a limited-edition vintage T-shirt with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” skull and crossbones graphic, retailing for $150. The T-shirts were designed using a set of 100 authentic blank Ts from the Sixties. They were unveiled Wednesday night at the Beverly Hills location of What Goes Around Comes Around. The T-shirts are being sold online and at the Beverly Hills location.

The collaboration also includes customized vintage leather jackets (hand-embellished Sixties leather moto jackets) that influencers and celebrity stylists designed in honor of “Pirates of the Caribbean.”Among those who designed the jackets were Patrick Ta, celebrity makeup artist; Rocky Barnes, digital influencer and model; stylist Karla Welch, and celebrity stylist, Samantha McMillen, along with Johnny Depp, who signed the jacket.

They are being auctioned off for charity via Charitybuzz, with all proceeds going to Heal the Bay. The bidding starts at $500.

Gerard Maione, chief creative officer of What Goes Around Comes Around, said they were honored to collaborate with Disney on the “Pirates of the Caribbean” Ts, jackets and Beverly Hills event. “We felt it was a nod of respect to our brand and beauty of our space. As WGACA looks to expand on partnerships with companies outside the typical fashion realm, we felt Disney and the aesthetic of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ was a natural and perfect fit for us. There is something special about having a piece of art and history to wear or collect from a memorable event,” he said.

Founded in SoHo in 1993, What Goes Around Comes Around has the world’s largest selection of vintage Chanel and selections from top luxury labels such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Hermès. The retailer has also been a leader in collectible concert T-shirts. In addition to Beverly Hills, the retailer’s units are in SoHo; Roslyn, N.Y.; Miami, and East Hampton, N.Y. There is also a shops-in-shop inside Bloomingdale’s in SoHo.

As reported, HSN is also offering “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” merchandise. The line of “Pirates of the Caribbean” accessories, fashion and beauty products was created by brands such as Heidi Daus, King Baby, Jewels by Jen and Lorac Cosmetics. The emphasis is on jewelry.

