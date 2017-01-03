Will the most coveted creation to snag for the Golden Globes be a Dior by Maria Grazia Chiuri or a Calvin Klein by Raf Simons? Either way, the only thing to expect fashion-wise is the unexpected.

At the Critics Choice Awards last month, major stars even ditched the gowns. Natalie Portman wore a knee-length Alexander McQueen dress and Evan Rachel Wood wore a tux by Altuzarra.

“The red carpet has gone through several stages, first where looks were all over the place, then where they are all the same. Actresses were criticized for hiring stylists. Now we are at that point where personalities have got to come through,” said stylist Jeanne Yang. “There are a lot of new young designers and I think there are a lot of actors who are emboldened to do something new. Why not take advantage of a situation where you can get great coverage?”

That doesn’t mean that Marc Jacobs and Miuccia Prada are going to sit on the sidelines, but it is a larger playing field.

Among the starters in the game are Emma Stone, Ruth Negga, Jessica Chastain, Lily Collins, Hailee Steinfeld, Emily Blunt, Amy Adams and Naomie Harris, none of whom are easy to pin down for a signature look. But the suspense won’t last too long — the Globes are on Jan. 8, about a week earlier than usual.