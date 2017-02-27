One of the last remaining holdouts has joined the social media world: Céline has launched an Instagram account, just days ahead of the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show.

The account, which as of press time had seven posts and 39,500 followers (after just a few hours of being active), comes following the news that e-commerce might be on the horizon for the French label. WWD reported exclusively last week that in addition to a new chief executive officer, Séverine Merle, Céline is expected to launch online retail later this year.

In this day and age of the online overshare, there’s an added appeal to those who choose to bypass social media. Yet judging by the enthusiasm voiced in the comments of Céline’s early grams — from “Welcome to Instagram ♥️ This was long overdue” to “Where have you been all my life!” to “Yaaaaassss finally,” the fashion crowd is more than game for another luxury brand account in their feeds. All eyes will be on the account come Paris Fashion Week no doubt.

