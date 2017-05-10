The Rodarte sisters are the latest designers to launch their own Instagram account, in addition to their brand’s official page.
Their first posts were the poster and trailer for their upcoming film “Woodshock,” which stars close friend and Rodarte front row mainstay Kirsten Dunst, due in theaters September 15.
Other posts so far include behind the scenes images from filming, and a personal photo of their mother.
While it’s hard to imagine there are holdouts from Instagram in the fashion community, 2017 has seen a handful of recent additions to the social site. Céline started an account in February, ahead of its fall show in Paris, and the designer Erdem Moralioglu created a personal account earlier this year in addition to his brand’s, much like the Mulleavy sisters.
