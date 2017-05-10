The Rodarte sisters are the latest designers to launch their own Instagram account, in addition to their brand’s official page.

Their first posts were the poster and trailer for their upcoming film “Woodshock,” which stars close friend and Rodarte front row mainstay Kirsten Dunst, due in theaters September 15.

Thrilled to share alongside @a24 the poster for Woodshock, our first feature film. Starring: @kirstendunst @pilouasbaek @traylorsus @theotherjoecole @tiredpurple . #woodshock A post shared by Kate and Laura Mulleavy (@kateandlauramulleavy) on May 8, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

So excited to share a clip of the first trailer for @woodshockmovie! Link in bio for the full trailer. @a24 @kirstendunst A post shared by Kate and Laura Mulleavy (@kateandlauramulleavy) on May 9, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Other posts so far include behind the scenes images from filming, and a personal photo of their mother.

So much love for Humboldt county- where we shot @woodshockmovie. 🌲🌲🌲#redwoods A post shared by Kate and Laura Mulleavy (@kateandlauramulleavy) on May 9, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

Our mother in Humboldt, 1971 (ph: dad). 🌲🌾🌊 A post shared by Kate and Laura Mulleavy (@kateandlauramulleavy) on May 9, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

A week before shooting… (2015)! So excited we found this exact spot where our dad photographed mom in Humboldt (see last pic for ref). 🌲🌊🌾 A post shared by Kate and Laura Mulleavy (@kateandlauramulleavy) on May 9, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

While it’s hard to imagine there are holdouts from Instagram in the fashion community, 2017 has seen a handful of recent additions to the social site. Céline started an account in February, ahead of its fall show in Paris, and the designer Erdem Moralioglu created a personal account earlier this year in addition to his brand’s, much like the Mulleavy sisters.

