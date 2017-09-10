WHOOPI TIME: Whoopi Goldberg came out Sunday afternoon to see Tracy Reese’s fashion show at Pier 59 and shared several of her new projects. Goldberg, who launched “ugly” Christmas sweaters at Lord & Taylor last year, has decided to shift gears and sell Zappos exclusively.

“I’ll be doing more strange designs and some that we did before,” said Goldberg, who was at the show with her friend Gary Wassner, chief executive officer of Hilldun Corp. and chairman of Interluxe Holdings LLC, who arranged the manufacturing of the sweaters for her.

Goldberg said she’s added some additional sizes, and they will go up to XXL. “Christmas sweaters should be XXL. You can wear things under it,” said Goldberg, who’s talking to Zappos about expanding into additional categories such as denim jackets, hoodies and jumpsuits. Goldberg said her granddaughters are working with her on the development of the line. Goldberg is also working on a project for Interview magazine and will be attending several fashion shows this week. Asked which ones, she couldn’t say. “The adults have the list,” she joked.

As for other projects, Goldberg has developed (with her business partner Maya Elizabeth) a medical cannabis rub for women’s menstrual cramps called Whoopi & Maya. “It doesn’t get you high, but it relieves your pain,” said Goldberg, who’s selling it in California, Colorado, Nevada and Oregon. “It’s created for cramps,” she said, but people can use it for other problems. She pointed out that Midol was created in the 1800s and Pamprin came out in the Sixties. “That was the last time anyone cared about a woman’s period,” she said. The rub costs $6, and can be applied to one’s stomach, abdomen and lower back. “It works for lots of different things,” she said.

Goldberg admitted she’s got lots of things going on. “If you don’t marry well, you got to keep trying to make it happen,” she said.