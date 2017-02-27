Celebrities are taking a stand for civil rights at Sunday’s 89th annual Academy Awards by accessorizing gowns and tuxedos with a blue ribbon in support of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Best Supporting Actress nominee Ruth Negga sported the ribbon on a custom red lace Valentino gown. “Hamilton” scribe Lin-Manuel Miranda also displayed his support for the 97-year-old nonprofit whose aim is “to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to every person in this country by the Constitution and laws of the U.S.”

Stars have shown growing support for the nonpartisan organization throughout awards season. Sarah Paulson singled out the advocacy group during her acceptance speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.

“Any money you have to spare, please donate to the ACLU,” urged the “People v. O.J. Simpson” actress. “It’s a vital organization that relies entirely on your support.”

Karlie Kloss in Stella McCartney and Busy Philipps in Elizabeth Kennedy also walked the red carpet wearing a blue ribbon.