The duo behind sneaker brand MCCVIII hosted a presentation at the ICA during London Fashion Week Men’s in London.

While Carl Gilliam was watching “Ben-Hur” with his 14-year old daughter, the father and teen enjoyed the chariot scene so much that he referenced the Ancient Roman sport and named the lineup The Chariot collection. Resembling the curvatures of a two-wheeled, horse-driven carriage and the silhouette of a charioteer’s helmet, Gilliam treated the sneaker with rounded curves and lines. They also had puffer-style backs and gum soles. Available in two styles — high-top and low-top — the Chariot Archer was done in bright tones of orange, pink, blue and metallic gold. At a presentation held at the Institute for Contemporary Arts during London Fashion Week Men’s, the brand also showed off its Pharaoh style, which was updated with a gum sole and fringe embellishments. The collection will retail at 375 pounds, or $456, and will be sold at Harvey Nichols.