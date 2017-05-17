American rapper, songwriter and actor Wiz Khalifa is now adding fashion designer to his résumé, creating his first unisex capsule collection in collaboration with Los Angeles-based labels 424 and Pleasures. The collection is set to debut on June 10 at Night Two of Made L.A., via a fashion and music showcase with Khalifa and his record label Taylor Gang, which represents artists such as Ty Dolla Sign and Juicy J.

Once Khalifa was confirmed to participate in Made L.A., the Made team presented him with a list of L.A.-based designers popular with musicians with which to collaborate, and he chose his two favorites, 424 and Pleasures, explained Ruth Gruca, global fashion director at Made.

“We’re still producing a next-level fashion and music experience, but unlike last year, we’ve added several collaborative components to the event,” Gruca said.

Clothing label 424 was founded in L.A. in 2015 by Guillermo Andrade following the 2010 opening of his store FourTwoFour on Fairfax Avenue. Like 424, Pleasures, founded by Alex James, is a Los Angeles streetwear label.

“Collaboration is a great friend of creativity,” said Andrade, who is also head of design at 424. “When the opportunity presented itself to work alongside Wiz and Made, it was an easy decision to get involved. Plus having our longtime friend Vlad Elkin and his partner Alex James of Pleasures, teaming up with us is such a dope addition to the formula. We’re really looking forward to putting together a great experience for L.A.”

Additionally, Taylor Gang will present a new and separate collection on the runway alongside Khalifa’s collaboration with 424 and Pleasures. The record label is working with stylist Lauren Matos to design the collection, which will serve as a teaser for its full fall 2017 collection.

After the show, select items from the Wiz Khalifa collection will be available for purchase at online platform CALA’s booth within the event’s retail bazaar, officially titled Shop Small at Made L.A. presented by American Express. Attendees can have their pieces custom-tailored using CALA’s 3-D body scanner. Taylor Gang’s collection will be sold online and with select retailers, which will be announced closer to the show.

Like last year, Made L.A. will take place at L.A. Live’s Event Deck, adjacent to the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale and start at $60 for standing-room and access to the Shop Small at Made L.A. bazaar; $90 for a reserved seat and shops access, and $250 for a premium seat, private American Express Platinum check-in, early access to the shops and a pass to the Amex Platinum VIP lounge with complimentary food and cocktails.