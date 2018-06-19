Los Angeles-based fashion duo Brian Wolk and Claude Morais have always designed around their surroundings, and for resort 2019 they’re taking it to the next level. The Wolk Morais “Collection 7” runway show, which will take place at The Jeremy Hotel in West Hollywood on June 26, will also mark the opening of their first permanent shops-in-shop at Fred Segal Sunset, just across the street. After the show, pieces from the current Collection 6 will be on display in the retailer’s windows, designed by Wolk and Morais, through July 12.

It’s the first time that Wolk Morais pieces will be available for retail in the U.S.; the label is currently available via special order for private clients and trunk shows. The shop will carry some of the most popular items from Collection 6, which debuted in a fashion show at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel earlier this year and has since been worn by Jessica Chastain, Janelle Monae and Zoey Deutch. The merchandise will be refreshed monthly with a mix of collection pieces and items exclusive to Fred Segal in addition to custom services for one-of-a-kind pieces and bespoke suiting.

Inspired by the “California Cool” movement, Collection 7 delves into the modern, geometric, color-focused art of Los Angeles painters of the Forties, Fifties and Sixties. The group’s playful indifference to the East Coast art world inspired the collection’s relaxed yet measured approach to form, color and graphic tailoring. The show will feature a specially created installation by sculptor Bruno Billio, a Canadian artist whose artistic practice is informed by the active displacement and staging of the found object. As with previous collections, the upcoming show will be styled by the duo’s mentor, Elizabeth Stewart.

“We’re excited to be unveiling Collection 7 this month, but even more so to be partnering with Fred Segal on this new venture,” said Wolk. “Fred Segal is one of the most quintessential Los Angeles fashion destinations and to have our pieces available there is a dream come true,” added Morais. Wolk and Morais are winners of the FGI Rising Star Award.

“Brian and Claude embody the global jet set aesthetic, but fortunately for us they landed here in L.A.,” said Fred Segal president John Frierson. The retailer has previously supported other L.A.-based CFDA members with shops-in-shops and by-appointment salons, such as the Runway to Red Carpet initiative the past awards season.