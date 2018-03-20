CHARITY SALE: A host of designers and brands will donate designer goods for the Women for Women International charity car boot sale, which will take place in London on May 12. The event, which is similar to a garage sale, will see the likes of Vestiaire Collective, Temperley London, Edeline Lee, Swarovski and Alex Eagle’s The Store host stalls at Brewer Street Car Park, a former London Fashion Week venue.

Brita Fernandez Schmidt, executive director for Women for Women International, said she hopes this year’s charity sale will be bigger and better. “Last year we raised over 159,000 pounds, and this year we are able to fit more people and boots,” Schmidt said.

“So I am excited to see how we can beat that and raise funds to help create real change for women survivors of war. Our wonderful committee have opened up their little black books for the event, ensuring that this is the chicest Car Boot Sale ever. The Outnet.com is partnering with us for the first time so I am particularly looking forward to see what fashion steals they have in store.”

This is the third edition of the sale, which will see approximately 40 stalls of donated items. The charity is expecting 1,500 shoppers compared with last year’s 1,200 customers who attended the event.

The #SheInspiresMe charity sale will be hosted by Alex Eagle’s The Store and The Outnet.com, from 1 to 5 p.m., with tickets priced at 10 pounds. Items sold will benefit the charity’s work in aiding women survivors of conflict.

Vestiaire Collective will showcase items such as vintage Chanel bags, Louis Vuitton boots, a vintage Gucci belt while Edeline Lee has donated sweatshirts. There will also be beauty stations set up by Blink Brow Bar, Charlotte Tilbury, Elemis, LeSalon, Nailberry, Sassoon and The Braid Bar as well as food and drink pop-ups from CRU Kafe, Glitter and Gut Health, and Lerato Umah-Shaylor.

“The event is renowned as being a real success not only in raising money but spreading the word about the organization,” said Andres Sosa, executive vice president at the Outnet.com. “Brita and her team do amazing work across the globe and we look forward to helping the charity expand and grow.”