BUSY GAL: Reebok has recruited “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot for a new partnership.

In an assortment of images, the “Wonder Woman” actress shows off her strength wearing items from the brand’s training collection. Working out is fundamental for her. Aside from having a mother who worked as a physical education teacher, the Israeli-born, 32-year-old served for two years as a combat instructor in the Israel Defense Forces. The mother of two has opted for some physically demanding roles too such as “Fast & Furious” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” Gadot’s strength training will presumably be ramping up in the months ahead, since “Wonder Woman 2” is slated to hit theaters in November 2019.

As for her own workout regime, “my trainer and I make sure to keep our training regime as diverse as possible so it keeps it different and fun. I lift weights, cardio and boxing. We also focus on flexibility,” she said via e-mail.

With 17.6 million Instagram followers, Gadot joins the ranks of Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham, Ariana Grande and other widely followed women who work with Reebok. For its newest celebrity-supported campaign, Reebok tapped photographer Collier Schorr.

Hired to reinforce Reebok’s “Be More Human” mantra, Gadot said via e-mail, “I believe that the more exposed young girls are to strong inspiring female role models, the better it is. When they see this it makes them understand that this is what THEY CAN be. As mothers, teachers, mentors, etc., it’s our duty to show these young women this is possible. That we can love ourselves, that we can go after what we want, that we are happy and positive and that we are capable of anything.”

Her stylist Elizabeth Stewart said the Reebok deal is “a natural fit,” since she is “really strong.” Reached in London where she was working with Gadot on “a top secret” project, Stewart said, “She’s just really easy and really decisive. She’s sort of a dream to work with.” At their first meeting last year, the actress, who was six months pregnant at the time, chose the first dress she tried on – a Mugler. Stewart said, “She’s really confident which I love. She’s just very secure in her choices. It’s really refreshing.”

Modeling is practically secondhand for Gadot who earlier this year was tapped as a face of Revlon and who also has modeled for Miss Sixty and commercials for Gucci’s Bamboo fragrance and Captain Morgan, among other brands.