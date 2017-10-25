WOOL YARN: Cerruti 1881 is marking its 50th anniversary with a short documentary film featuring Nino Cerruti, Jason Basmajian and a well-dressed principal from the Wayne McGregor dance company.

“Anima,” directed by Karim Zeriahen, shows Basmajian interviewing Cerruti, who compares the life of a fashion designer to that of a priest, “it’s seven days a week mental work,” he says, adding that his guiding light has always been to make clothes that he would want to wear, clothing that inspire happiness.

The interview, which took place in Italy’s wool capital, Biella, is interspersed with a contemporary dance performance by Travis Clausen-Knight, a principal from the Wayne McGregor company who spins and sweeps and dips around the streets and bridges of Paris and through Cerruti’s design studio dressed in a fluid wool camel coat, dark suit and romantic white shirt

Basmajian, whose title is chief creative officer of Cerruti 1881, said the dance performance “seemed like a powerful way to celebrate the timeless, fluid style on the 50th anniversary of the house.” The soulful, haunting music is by Fredric Sanchez.

The film, cosponsored by Woolmark, made its debut Wednesday night at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery in London during an event cohosted by Basmajian and Yana Peel, chief executive officer of the Serpentine Galleries. The film is set to tour globally, with current plans for screenings in Paris, Hong Kong and Beijing.

Before the screening, Basmajian said he wanted to document the 87-year-old Cerruti’s contribution to fashion. He pointed out that Cerruti was the first to pair T-shirts and technical sportswear with tailored suits, and said he wanted to honor him. “He’s an icon, and his style is so relevant today.”

Stuart Ford, general manager western hemisphere for Woolmark, said he loved the “flow of wool” in the documentary, and said it was a no-brainer to support the film considering how much Cerruti 1881 loves to use wool.