The Woolmark Co. has teamed with 3.1 Phillip Lim to develop a fall collection and ad campaign.

Collaborating with Woolmark, designer Phillip Lim sourced a selection of innovative fabrics and yarns to produce 24 key women’s wear pieces designed with Australian merino wool. The capsule also includes Lim’s first production of a wool puffer coat, which will be featured in the campaign.

Lim and Woolmark will host special in-store events at select Saks Fifth Avenue and Lane Crawford locations, timed with the capsule’s delivery in October.

“Our ‘Merino Series’ speaks to the spirit of individuality, a core tenet of the 3.1 Phillip Lim brand ethos,” said Lim. “For this capsule, we wanted to utilize wool in unexpected ways and reimagine its boundaries. We explored the character of a lavish nomad with colors, dusted by the sun, silhouettes patch-worked together and playful, exaggerated proportions — an eclecticism collected from travel and memory.

“Whether it is the oversized puffer coat, the checked suit, or the color-blocked panne-pressed trench, I found the breadth and possibility within the material to be quite compelling for the modern woman’s wardrobe,” said the designer.

Stuart McCullough, managing director of The Woolmark Co., added, “3.1 Phillip Lim is one of the fastest-growing contemporary luxury brands, providing beautiful, everyday pieces to modern consumers challenging the norm. The partnership between The Woolmark Co. and 3.1 Phillip Lim is a natural fit, with both brands’ ethos based on quality and integrity. In addition, the label’s signature mix of sophistication-meets-streetwear is further enhanced by merino wool’s innate versatility.”

In addition to Saks and Lane Crawford, the capsule will be stocked worldwide at Harrods, Selfridges, Net-a-porter, Shopbop and Ssense.