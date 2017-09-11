LIFE STUDY: “Larger Than Life: The Kevyn Aucoin Story,” will have its world premiere at the 25th Hamptons International Film Festival, which runs from Oct. 5-9, WWD has learned. An announcement is expected this week.

Directed by Tiffany Bartok, the feature-length documentary tells the story of the makeup artist and his rise to fame and also reveals the circumstances behind his death in 2002 at 40. Bartok also reveals Aucoin’s role as an early LGBTQ activist and his efforts to form a same-sex partnership and a family of his own.

The film also addresses Aucoin’s struggle with illness and opioid addiction. Those interviewed include Carol Alt, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Kate Moss, Paulina Porizkova, Brooke Shields, Christy Turlington Burns, Veronica Webb and Cher.

The film has been produced in association with Vinyl Foote Productions and Matador Content. The producers are Jayce Bartok, Bronwyn Cosgrave and Troy Surratt. Executive producers are Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, Bobby Kondrat and Jack Turner.