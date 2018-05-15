The first night of WWD’s Beauty CEO summit kicked off with a spirited discussion between Sephora’s key executives. The energy in the Ponce de Leon ballroom was palpable as a crowd of more than 350 industry executives — from Jane Lauder to Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey — listened to global chairman and chief executive officer Chris de Lapuente and chairman and ceo of the Americas Calvin McDonald. Sephora, once the market-challenger in the U.S. is now the market leader in beauty and celebrating its 20th anniversary here. Looking forward, Lapuente and his team are laser-focused on a building the retail business into “the most beloved beauty community.”
WWD Beauty CEO Summit Night 1: A Conversation With Chris de Lapuente and Calvin McDonald
The retailer's top executives spoke of the future vision for Sephora.
View Slideshow