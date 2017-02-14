NO RUNWAY: Yang Li and Aganovich will skip the catwalk during Paris Fashion Week, as both brands opt for a different approach this season.

Beijing-born and London-based designer Li — who has showed in Paris since 2013 — has teamed with German industrial rocker Blixa Bargeld to create a 40-minute show called “Fall,” to be performed at Palais de Tokyo the evening of March 7. The event, combining music, art and fashion, will include Li’s creations as well as the debut of Bargeld’s upcoming EP.

The show is “a physical and sonic mood board, to show the influences and inspirations behind my work,” said Li.

Aganovich, the label founded in 2005 by husband-and-wife design duo Nana Aganovich and Brooke Taylor, is taking a break from the runway, and will instead reveal their fall collection in what they are describing as an “enigmatic” look book of the brand’s inspirations on Feb. 28. In addition to their women’s wear offer, the Aganovich will also include images of a new capsule collection for men.