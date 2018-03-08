PROPER PAMPERING: Yazbukey staged a flirty party to show off her fall collection of accessories and more — the designer is branching out and selling pillowcases, slippers and pajamas, too. She had all the essentials: white bathrobes, matching wedge heels and slices of plastic pizza. The cast of characters included the muscled porn star François Sagat and a Madonna-like Dyna Dagger with teased out blond hair and big eyelashes. The set? A very wide bed with white covers and pillowcases decorated with big red lips, the Yazbukey signature. The doorbell rang constantly, heralding the arrival of new partygoers who strutted around the stage with accessories from the label: lipstick shaped necklaces and rings, earrings in the form of a pipe or a pair of legs and an eye mask that said “not now.”

The designer was emerging from the loss of her dog Victor, which prompted heavy consumption of junk food, Champagne and movies, she explained after the show, lifting a plastic glass of Champagne. The program notes were sprinkled with messages that also appeared on silky pajamas:

“Grow your hair and stay in bed,” “Stress less, more sex” and “Relax.”