POETRY IN MOTION: A historical plaque at the entrance to the West 9th Street apartment building where Yeohlee Teng held her show Monday afternoon reminded guests that the building was the last New York residence of the esteemed poet Marianne Moore. Aside from being a Pulitzer Prize winning poet, Moore, who died in 1972 at age 85, was “a baseball enthusiast and lifelong New Yorker.”

Considering the poetic provenance, it was fitting that the show was held at the home of Andrea Woodner, the founder of the Design Trust for Public Space. And one of the coats modeled seemed faintly reminiscent of Moore’s signature cape, the first of which was made by her mother when she was a college student. But maybe we are reading too much into the location.

One source of artistic inspiration that is more defined is the March 17 opening of “Yeohlee/Serra,” an exhibition at the Phoenix Art Museum that will pair a series of gowns designed by Yeohlee in the Nineties with oil-slick screen prints by the artist Richard Serra. Running through May 29, the installation will highlight the connections shared between the two artists at an intersection of art and fashion.

Naeem Khan also tapped into the spoken word during his Tuesday morning runway show. Before his models took their final turn, a recording of Maya Angelou reading her poem “Human Family” played to the silence of the crowd at Skylight Clarkson Square. Guests listened intently to, “We love and lose in China, we weep on England’s moors, and laugh and moan in Guinea, and thrive on Spanish shores. We seek success in Finland, are born and die in Maine. In minor ways we differ, in major we’re the same. I note the obvious differences between each sort and type, but we are more alike, my friends, than we are unalike.”

After the fact, the Indian-American designer said via e-mail, “Maya Angelou’s ‘Human Family’ is to honor the diversification in our fashion world, which without it would be a sad affair.”