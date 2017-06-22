AGENT COOPER RISING: The sight of Kyle MacLachlan, wandering through the forest in a tailored black coat, was enough to trigger déjà vu at the Paris men’s shows on Wednesday.

“It has a little bit of a ‘Twin Peaks’ flavor, doesn’t it?” said the actor, who attended the Balenciaga show in the Bois de Boulogne with his wife Desiree Gruber. “It’s pretty cool,” he said of the unexpected location.

MacLachlan has reprised his role as agent Dale Cooper in the revival of the cult television show, which premiered on Showtime on May 21. So how does it feel to introduce the character to a new generation of fans? “Very exciting, mainly because David Lynch is at the helm of all episodes, so it’s his vision, pure vision – all 18 hours,” he said.

The former “Sex and the City” star, who used to date Linda Evangelista, proved his sartorial credentials were still intact, refusing to take off his sharp-shouldered coat despite the sweltering weather. “Everything for fashion, right?” he said with a smile.