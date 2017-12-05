MILAN — Yoox Net-a-porter Group renewed its commitment to support digital education by joining the Hour of Code initiative for the second year, the company said Tuesday.

Founded by nonprofit organization Code.org — which promotes computer programming skills — Hour of Code is a technology learning event running until Dec. 10 during Computer Science Education Week that involves tens of millions of students across 180 countries through more than 100,000 events.

By joining the program, the online luxury retailer brings coding to primary and secondary schools in London and Bologna, Italy, aiming to increase access to digital education and raise awareness of the importance of digital skills.

“As the job market becomes more digital and competitive by the day, it’s important that we provide the younger generations with the relevant skills they need,” said the group’s chief information officer Alex Alexander.

In particular, YNAP’s tech experts will volunteer in schools leading coding lessons, assisting IT teachers and hosting workshops.

In London, the group’s volunteers will visit schools near to the company’s new tech hub in White City, while in Italy, thanks to the partnership with Fondazione Golinelli, YNAP will host a series of public workshops for children aged six to 10 years.

In 2017, the online retailer helped educate more than 1,400 students globally. Among these, 400 children attended the Imperial Codelab program, developed in partnership with Imperial College London, while the rest were Bologna-based students who benefited from workshops and classes on robotics, visual coding and virtual reality.

In addition, Yoox Net-a-porter Group is a member of the European Commission’s “Digital Skills and Jobs Coalition,” set up to provide training for digital jobs for one million young people by 2020.