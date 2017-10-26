Puma has a new name to add to its roster. The brand revealed today that it has tapped rapper Yo Gotti as its newest ambassador.

“Puma has been an iconic name in the fashion world for decades. Their ability to remain at the top of the game in not only sportswear, but in culture and fashion, is inspirational,” said Yo Gotti. “I’m honored to be a part of that legacy.”

The rapper joins Puma’s growing list of brand ambassadors, which includes The Weeknd, Selena Gomez and fellow Roc Nation artists Big Sean and Rihanna.

“Yo Gotti’s creative talent, drive and genuine passion for his fans is the perfect match for Puma,” said Allison Giorgio, the vice president of marketing for Puma North America. “He is confident and isn’t afraid to take risks and we are so pleased to welcome him to Puma and can’t wait for his fans to see what he has in store for them through our collaboration.”

Puma’s celebrity partnerships have so far proved profitable and earlier this week, Fenty Puma by Rihanna scored a nomination in the Urban Luxe Brand category at the British Fashion Council’s 2017 Fashion Awards.

Gotti’s Instagram following (3.4 million) isn’t quite as large as Rihanna’s 57.6 million or Selena Gomez’s 128 million. But as Puma knows, star power — and chart-topping hits — still count for something.

