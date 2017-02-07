MENTAL MATTERS: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are proving indefatigable when it comes to raising awareness about mental health, especially with regard to children. The young royals took part in a mental health conference in London on Monday evening, with the duchess dressed in an Oscar de la Renta skirt suit. It was their third mental health event in two days.

The Guild of Health Writers’ Anxiety Epidemic conference was held at Chandos House in Marylebone in support of Heads Together, the campaign spearheaded by the duchess, Prince William and Prince Harry. The royal couple met with writers from the guild as well as a runner from Heads Together, which is the headline charity umbrella organization for this year’s London marathon.

Earlier that day, the young royals visited a primary school in north London with the duchess wearing a red suit by Luisa Spagnoli. The royal couple went to the Mitchell Brook Primary School in Neasden, north London as a part of the duchess’ charity work for Place2Be, where she is a patron.

They took part in “The Big Assembly,” a nationwide event that celebrates Children’s Mental Health Week. They met with school staff and students and presented the first Place2Be “Kindness Cup” to a student. The event is a part of the Heads Together campaign, an initiative the royals have started to promote mental health awareness.

