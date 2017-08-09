IM’S ADDED INFLUENCE: Through her popular lifestyle channel ClothesEncounters, YouTuber Jenn Im already has a captive audience in advance of this month’s launch of her fashion label Eggie.

Unveiling Aug. 22, the direct-to-consumer collection will have hints of her own favorite styles and statement pieces, including gender-neutral ones. The $25 to $79 price range is no doubt meant to make the collection within reach of her admirers — 1.5 million on Instagram alone. Shoppers will find cropped tops, bodysuits, hoodies, bomber jackets, tracksuits, jumpsuits and blazers. Those familiar with her beauty and fashion tutorials will recognize the easy style.

Earlier this year, Im was one influencer who helped digitally extend the “Donate Stuff. Create Jobs.” campaign that was organized by Goodwill and the Ad Council. The vlogger has been pretty public about her own thrifting, a practice she started doing at the age of 15. (As recently as Sunday she posted a video of her “man” thrifting her outfits.)

The Korean American Im calls Los Angeles home but she recently touched down in the Hamptons for Revolve. Introducing her own apparel label is ambitious for Im, who cofounded ClothesEncounter with Sarah Chu in 2010. In that time, her social footprint has exceeded 4.1 million across all digital channels and more than 183 million on her YouTube channel, according to her camp. (Chu has since exited ClothesEncounter.)

Last fall at WWD’s Digital Summit in Los Angeles, Im discussed her less-is-more approach to brand partnerships, explaining it is more effective to work with fewer ones. Influencers who spread themselves thin have their authenticity questioned, she said.

At that time, Im also said she is Inclined to push back on brands that are “too controlling. “Brands need to trust the creator. I put the information out there but not in a pushy way. While brands often zero in on the numbers and data, Im has said she focuses on creating something that is “honest and vulnerable.” She also believes that the concept of “let me show you” transitioned to “let me tell you,” then “watch me,” and now, it eventually “join me.” With her Eggie collection ready to roll, Im would appear to be following that path with her imminent fashion debut.