French furrier Yves Salomon looks to take its business a step further. To offer clients a full gamut of lifestyle purchases, the brand will introduce accessories.

Footwear and bags, as well as boots produced in collaboration with Moon Boots and hats made in partnership with Maison Michel, are to be introduced for fall.

“We had soft accessories business, a little scarf range, but had never put any big effort into accessories because we were too concentrated on expanding the main line. We have been expanding a lot of our retail stores in the last few years and now we’d like our woman to be a complete woman with accessories too,” said the brand’s general manager, Thomas Salomon.

Rather than proclaim the accessories launch as a strategic new source of revenue, Salomon said: “There is no specific strategy about accessories; we are expanding the category to answer our customer’s request for a complete wardrobe. We wanted to use the collaboration with Moon Boot as a springboard to promote the rollout of our own footwear going forward, along with new hats, bags and other fur accessories.”

Salomon said that the accessories category would ideally comprise 20 percent of the brand’s general sales within three to five years’ time.

Bags will be priced at $1,200 to $1,600 retail; Hats will cost between $800 and $1,000; Shoes will land between $490 and $2,000.