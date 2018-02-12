Paris fashion label Zadig & Voltaire is gearing up to show its support for women’s rights on the runway. During the brand’s fall runway show, which will take place today at Manhattan’s Cedar Lake venue, the company will unveil a capsule collection of three T-shirts developed in collaboration with Milanese photographer and fashion influencer Micol Sabbadini. The T-shirts, which will be available at Zadig & Voltaire’s stores and online shop, are printed with Polaroid sepia pictures that Sabbadini shot during the 2017 Women’s March in New York.

Sales of the T-shirts — featuring messages such as “Give us hope,” “Love will rise above all” and “Girls just wanna have fundamental human rights” — will benefit Every Mother Counts, the nonprofit organization founded by supermodel Christy Turlington Burns, which supports the development of maternal health programs around the world. The T-shirts will retail for $100 each.