NEW YORK — Zandra Rhodes’ pink hair was unmistakable Monday evening at the Museum of Art and Design.

The designer was in New York as the honorary chair for the museum’s annual “Loot: Mad About Jewelry” exhibition and sale. This year’s show corralled contemporary jewelry designers from across the globe.

“I love big jewelry — for me, it covers up all the bits I don’t want to see,” Rhodes said of the event’s premise — while bejeweled in statement necklaces and a cuff so large that it appeared to have been cut from a boulder.

“It’s just such a wonderful show. What’s great is seeing collectors who come round, who see jewelry as an art form that everyone wears,” the designer said. “Seeing the different things [the designers] used for it is really fabulous.”

Designers like Tara Locklear of the U.S. used uncommon materials such as repurposed skateboard decks. Julie Decubber of France made rings, necklaces and bracelets of vintage tablewear. Enameled pieces also proved popular — seen in the work of Aurélie Guillaume of Canada and Liliana Guerreiro of Portugal.

“I think this museum does a great job for craftspeople — it’s not always jewelry that is necessarily made of diamonds and rubies, but made out of waste, a plastic bag or pieces of driftwood,” said Rhodes.