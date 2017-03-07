The Museum of Arts and Design is to hold its annual LOOT: MAD About Jewelry event next month.

From April 4 to 8, the museum will showcase and sell contemporary jewelry designs. It is the 17th edition of the museum’s signature jewelry event.

A total of 54 artists from 21 countries will be represented.

An opening benefit event will be held on April 3 — honoring Camilla Dietz Bergeron, Francine LeFrak and Kara Ross.

Dame Zandra Rhodes will serve as the gala’s honorary chair. “It’s a fabulous museum. That plot of New York only came to life since the museum was finished and they finished Columbus Circle — it was no man’s land for a long time. I’ve always gone around to see their jewelry and fabulous collection of modern ceramics. I always try to pop in,” Rhodes said of the museum.

“I’m excited to see what it’s going to be. Delicate things aren’t so much me and there is going to be drama. It’s important to support modern things happening, that is the world of our future,” the designer added of the event.

“MAD and LOOT celebrate not only the work of artists, but also the artists themselves,” LOOT curator Bryna Pomp added of the event. “The artists love relinquishing the relative isolation of their individual studios to discuss their jewelry with LOOT visitors and to meet their international colleagues. In this way, MAD fulfills its mission not only to the public but to the artists.”