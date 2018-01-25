DIGITAL DEBUT: Zara will open a temporary concept store in London’s Westfield on Friday that will focus on click-and-collect services while its flagship is being revamped.

The chairman and chief executive officer of Inditex, Pablo Isla, said the opening marked “another milestone in our strategy of integrating stores with the online world, which defines our identity as a business.”

Located at Westfield Stratford in east London, the 2,152-square-foot space was purpose-built for click-and-collect orders, and will accommodate online purchases, returns and exchanges. It will be the first Zara store to offer a dedicated online section, and it will also carry a select range of women’s and men’s apparel.

The store’s design features technology-enhanced elements aimed at elevating the customer experience. Store employees will have mobile devices to aid customers, and there also will be a card terminal system that operates with Bluetooth technology.

Shoppers can pay for purchases through mobile phones, or by using the Zara app or the Inditex Group app, InWallet, or a self-checkout area. The store will run on a smart system that aims to reduce emissions and saving energy.

The pop-up will run until May, when the flagship is due to reopen. The Westfield Stratford flagship is being reworked with plans to expand it to 48,437 square feet.

As reported by WWD, Inditex SA is stepping up its omnichannel efforts. The company’s plans include slowing down the growth in its physical store network to focus more on omnichannel efforts.