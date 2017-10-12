SPREADING OUT: Zimmermann has expanded the number of its freestanding stores to 26 with the opening of a new boutique in the Meatpacking District in New York. The 2,000-square-foot store, which has a light, airy, feminine feel, is based at 652 Hudson Street. It features Zimmermann’s ready-to-wear, swim and resort collections. The Meatpacking store is the brand’s fourth New York store, following stores in SoHo, the Americana Manhasset and East Hampton, N.Y.

Opened late last month, bestsellers at the new store include Zimmermann’s painted heart folds dress ($1,600); the painted heart flutter dress ($1,150); the painted heart silk shirt ($850); the painted heart silk bodice ($640), and Zimmermann x Cutler & Gross sunglasses ($440).

Keeping with its Australian roots, the store was designed by Australian architect Don McQualter of Studio McQualter. The company declined to reveal first-year sales projections.

“We have always loved New York, and its energy and have spent a lot of time in the city over many years,” said designer and founder Nicky Zimmermann. She said the company collaborated with Cutler & Gross to design an exclusive five-piece sunglasses collection. In addition to the New York store, the sunglasses will be available at stores in Bal Harbour, Fla., London, Los Angeles and Sydney.