BRUTON BOUND: Margot Robbie joined sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann to mark the upcoming launch of their first London store. The Australian swimwear and ready-to-wear brand Zimmermann will plant its flag on Bruton Street in Mayfair at the end of July.

“The U.K. market has always been a key market,” said Nicky Zimmermann during a dinner at 5 Hertford Street in London on Tuesday evening. “We’re definitely in the market for girls who love feminine clothing — it’s very much what we do and London is a very familiar town to us.”

The label is stocked at Selfridges, Matchesfashion.com and Net-a-porter, and bestsellers include the feminine silk georgette dresses.

Housed in a former art gallery at 23a Bruton Street, the boutique will span two floors and was designed by Don McQualter. The store will carry the brand’s swim 2017 range and rtw fall 2017. There are also plans to launch a shop next month in Miami and in New York’s Meatpacking District in August. The label also plans to mount a pop-up at Colette in Paris.

Launched in 1991, the brand has 23 global stores and units in California, New York and Florida.

Zimmermann has also teamed with Cutler and Gross on a capsule range of eyewear consisting of light acetate eyeglass frames in five styles named after the global flagship stores: London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Sydney. The range includes spectacles in hues such as olive green, rose gold, cinnamon brown and crystal black with prices starting at 310 pounds. It will be available at select Zimmerman stores and on the brand’s web site on Aug. 7.

“We actually worked on a unique color palette and a specific shape for those specific countries and cities,” said Zimmermann, adding that eyewear was a natural brand extension. We feel that we have a similar girl and there is a crossover and we love the quality and the design.”

Fellow Australian Margot Robbie was the special guest at the dinner. “It’s a lovely little Australian connection,” said Zimmermann of the “Suicide Squad” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” actress. “We are friendly with each other. She is a beautiful young Australian woman and we are extremely excited for her and where her career has gone. She is talented and gorgeous and we know that she is fond of what we do.”