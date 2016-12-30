View Slideshow
Denim has been a hit the past few seasons, filtering to designer runways and contemporary brands alike with reinterpreted and reworked designs. Some of the prettiest iterations come courtesy of floral embroideries on classic jean silhouettes. Minimal application of the embroidery provides just the right amount of spring, helping to transition wardrobes into fall.

