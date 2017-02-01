Valentine’s Day and lingerie go hand-in-hand. From delicate bras to lacy bodysuits, here’s a chic and intimate selection in an array of reds and pinks.
20 Chic Valentine’s Day Intimates
Lingerie worth falling for this Feb. 14.
View Slideshow
Coach ceo Victor Luis said the company is focused on handbags, footwear and outerwear as its three key categories.
The performance was dented by lower tourist flows, although business showed an acceleration in the last quarter.
François-Henri Pinault, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Natalie Massenet and Prabal Gurung are some of the industry figures who oppose the measure.
Valentine’s Day and lingerie go hand-in-hand. From delicate bras to lacy bodysuits, here’s a chic and intimate selection in an array of reds and pinks.