Pre-fall has proven to be the never-ending season. Market begins in November and wraps the end of January. It’s a commercially important season with deliveries throughout summer, and collections range from casual daywear to evening attire and autumnal coats. But trends emerge as they always do, and the season provided moments of strong visual impact. Here, a look at the five biggest fashion trends for pre-fall 2018.

Graphic stripes: Colorful stripes atop daytime silhouettes proved to be one of the more striking trends of the season. DVF and Tanya Taylor opted for separates with strong lines, while Carolina Herrera argued for a full head-to-toe look.

Matching sets: Speaking of head-to-toe dressing, matching print sets abounded, making a case for loud, statement dressing with minimal effort.

Sequins: Positioned for evening, this season’s sequined outfits also skewed younger. Preen by Thornton Bregazzi cut a loose gown worn slightly off-shoulder with an asymmetrical hem, while Alessandro Dell’Acqua at No. 21 proposed a long-sleeved top and miniskirt for a night out.

Plush fur: Real or faux, fur outerwear came in a variety of alluring styles to shield from the impending cold — from the sophisticated and demure pastel pink at Fendi to a playful kaleidoscope of colors at Missoni.

Animal prints: Leopard and snakeskin printed outerwear are a couple of fall wardrobe staples. For pre-fall, designers cut them loose to allow for easy layering underneath.