Data from online thrift store ThredUp shows what brands and items are hot and trending this summer, as well as what consumers are purging from their closets.

As for trends, hello Millennial pink — still the hot color for summer, but that means goodbye to coral. According to the resale site, there’s been a 99 percent increase in items purchased in the new shade of pink, while the site reported a 104 percent increase in purged coral-shaded bags and apparel items.