By  on July 25, 2017
Edun's crepe dress; Kenzo's viscose and cotton top; Versus Versace's polyester and elastane coat. MM6 Maison Margiela sneakers; Brandy Melville socks; Jil Sander earring; Miansai earring; Eddie Borgo rings; Catbird rings.

Edun's crepe dress; Kenzo's viscose and cotton top; Versus Versace's polyester and elastane coat. MM6 Maison Margiela sneakers; Brandy Melville socks; Jil Sander earring; Miansai earring; Eddie Borgo rings; Catbird rings.

Katie McCurdy/WWD

Dark florals take on edgy airs when mixed with stripes and sneakers. Here, an Edun crepe dress goes with a Kenzo viscose and cotton top, a Versus Versace polyester and elastane coat and MM6 Maison Margiela sneakers.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus