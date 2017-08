Prints were the star attraction at Moda, while denim was still the go-to item at Fame, although possible early trends include non-stretch denim fabrications and faux-fur body-lined outerwear.

Both shows were held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, which began on Sunday and runs through today. The vendor base for Moda seemed smaller than usual, but that’s likely due to August being when buyers are eyeing mostly immediate deliveries. Typically the much larger Moda show is held next month at Javits. The opposite was true for Fame this year, as the vendor base for the younger contemporary marketplace seems to have grown from May’s show. It too has a follow-up show in September, also at Javits.