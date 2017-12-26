What's next for Phoebe Philo? While speculation in recent weeks has centered around the possibility that the former Céline creative head could follow the label’s former chief executive officer Marco Gobbetti to Burberry, a source told WWD that talk of such a move is not true.
“She wants to take a break, as she has done in the past,” the person said, citing the designer’s three-year hiatus after resigning from Chloé in 2006 and noting the emphasis she places on her private life. More on the Philo news on WWD.com. #wwdnews #celine #phoebephilo
The barrier-breaking Asia Kate Dillon is one of WWD’s 12 breakout TV stars of 2017. See our Insta Stories to see who else made the cut. (📷: @sarahkjelleren , styled by @thealexbadia , story by @leighen) #wwdeye
“I was inspired by boyish tailoring, using classic men’s wear fabrics and making them more feminine by mixing in the bold, floral prints,” Jill Stuart said of her pre-fall 2018 collection. Heavier coats, leather offerings and patterned dresses all made for a dream-like collection. #wwdfashion
@emiliopucci presented a colorful and chic pre-fall collection strong on versatile pieces, like this jersey column dress re-created with sequins on a covetable short tunic frock. #wwdfashion #prefall18