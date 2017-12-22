@rodarte will be skipping the runway for fall, opting for private appointments in Paris the week of January 22. The brand will return to the runway for spring 2018 in Paris in July. #wwdfashion (📷: Stephane Feugere)
For pre-fall 2018, @emilawickstead immersed herself into the world of Edith Bouvier Beale, known as Little Edie, producing a collection that was as elegant and vibrant as the American socialite and model herself. The designer included bright florals and splashes of snake print – both pictured here – to represent the model’s high times. #wwdfashion #prefall18
@giorgioarmani infused discreet seduction in his pre-fall 2018 collection dominated by chic tones of gray. A lighter gray hue gave a elegant attitude to a collarless coat worn over silk Bermuda pants and chevron top, pictured here. See all the looks from the new lineup on WWD.com. #wwdfashion #prefall18
“What was right in front of me was a pretty intense situation, just given the story and what the character was going through. There are definitely some scenes in the movie that are intense, to say the least — and pretty painful and scary,” @charliefplummer said of playing John Paul Getty III in ‘All the Money in the World.’ To prepare for the role, Plummer explored media coverage of the kidnapping and read a few books about the situation, though he did not get the chance to interact with the Getty family. Read more about what the 18-year-old had to say about working with Ridley Scott on WWD.com. #wwdeye (📷: @danieldorsa)
he ’90s: grunge and girl groups, roller skates on the runway and the birth of the supermodel. @versace_official’s fall 1991 show was the beginning of the reign of @cindycrawford, @iamnaomicampbell, @cturlington, @lindaevangelista, @claudiaschiffer and @tatjanapatitz. See more highlights from this decade on WWD.com. #wwddecades #wwdarchives
“I’ve learned that my job is a way of expressing myself deeply. [Before] I was more reasoned. Now, I am more of a free spirit,” says Pierpaolo Piccioli of working solo as the creative director at @maisonvalentino. WWD’s Bridget Foley sits down with the designer to talk about the influence of street style, why @gigihadid makes a gorgeous — if unlikely — Valentino girl and more. Read the rest of the interview on WWD.com #wwdfashion (📷: @aitorrosasphoto)
@karllagerfeld is almost as synonymous with @chanelofficial as Coco Chanel herself at this point, but there was a time when the now legendary designer was nervously working on his first Chanel collection, Couture for fall 1983. Here’s a look at what WWD thought of the collection at the time. Read the full republished review on WWD.com. #wwdarchives #wwddecades
Quintessential Eighties dressing: Bright colors, over-the-top silhouettes and an undeniable attitude like this look on @perryellis’ spring 1980 runway. When it comes to this bold decade, more was definitely more. Take a trip down memory lane with more photos on WWD.com #wwdfashion #wwddecades (📷: Dustin Pittman)