Spring 2018 Bridal Fashion Trend: Allover Beading

Allover beading decorated slim-fitting gowns with a sense of playful class.

By Andrew Shang on April 27, 2017

Designers took a maximal approach to beading for bridal, decorating slim and fitted gowns that maintained a sense of playful class.