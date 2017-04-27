Spring 2018 Bridal Fashion Trend: Capes Capes provide a dramatic alternative to veils. By Andrew Shang on April 27, 2017 Share This Article Reddit LinkedIn WhatsApp Email Print Talk View Slideshow View Gallery — 9 Photos Brides looking for alternatives to veils will find plenty of sweeping capes that add a dramatic touch to any look. You're missing something! Activate your FREE PREVIEW now. bridal spring 2018 Trends Share This Article Reddit LinkedIn WhatsApp Email Print Talk load comments blog comments powered by Disqus